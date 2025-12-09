Uber Ditches the App With New Airport Kiosks
Uber has announced that travelers will now have a phone-free way to call a rideshare, evoking a pre-Uber, taxi-dominated era. The firm said Tuesday it will install kiosks, at an unspecified date, that will allow those without the app to call a car. The first will debut at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport. The kiosk will be available to travelers at the airport’s Terminal C, which has departures and arrivals for Delta Airlines. But “additional” kiosks are “planned for hotels, ports, & international airports in the coming months,” the company said in a statement. “Simply walk up to the kiosk, enter your destination, then select your ride type. The kiosk prints a paper receipt with your trip details, making the experience as straightforward as possible,” the statement explained. Uber added that the service is “perfect for international visitors arriving without a local data plan.” Events such as the World Cup slated for next year are set to bring numerous international travelers, which would be a “strong opportunity” for the rideshare giant, a spokesperson told Bloomberg. The San Francisco-based company also announced that it would introduce autonomous taxis in the California city in 2026.