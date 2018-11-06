Uber Driver Charged With Manslaughter After 15-Year-Old ‘Car Surfs,’ Dies

An Uber driver was charged with manslaughter Monday in connection with the death of a 15-year-old passenger who “car surfed” on the vehicle's roof and fell, Newsday reports. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, Ryan Mullen was riding on the roof of Danyal Cheema's vehicle in Long Island late September when he fell off and hit his head on the road. Mullen subsequently died in his sleep of a fractured skull, prosecutors said. Mullen and two of his friends, both 16, allegedly offered to pay Cheema $40 to let them “car surf” after a night of partying and drinking. Authorities say Mullen and one of the older boys climbed on Cheema’s 2010 Toyota Highlander while the third recorded the incident on Snapchat. In court, Cheema, 24, pleaded not guilty. “Words cannot describe how deeply troubled we are by this incident,” an Uber spokesperson told NBC New York. “Our thoughts are with the rider’s family during this difficult time. This driver has been permanently removed from the app.”
