Uber Driver Jason Dalton Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing 6
Read it at The Associated Press
An Uber driver who pleaded guilty in January to killing six people between picking up passengers was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole, according to the Associated Press. On Feb. 20, 2016, Jason Dalton killed four people in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel, and two more in the parking lot of a car dealership. Two other victims were shot, but survived. The Associated Press notes that Dalton allegedly told police after he was arrested that a “devil figure” inside the Uber app controlled him during the shootings—but as The Daily Beast noted previously, Dalton said during his trial that he had wanted to commit the shootings for “quite a while.”