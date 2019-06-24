Uber Driver Sentenced to Three Years in Jail for ‘Kidnapping’ Rider

An Uber driver who kidnapped a woman while she was asleep in the back of his vehicle was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday, according to the Justice Department. Harbir Parmar was sentenced for “kidnapping and wire fraud” after he pleaded guilty to the charges in March. In February 2018, Parmar changed the location of a female rider’s destination from White Plains, New York, to Boston, Massachusetts. When she woke up in Connecticut and demanded to be driven home or to a police station, Parmar refused and dropped her off on the side of a highway. Prosecutors also alleged that Parmar slipped his “hand under her shirt” while she slept. The DOJ stated that Parmar overcharged customers thousands of dollars after he changed the destinations of their trips or charged them cleaning fees. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised released and ordered to pay $3,642 in “restitution and forfeiture.”