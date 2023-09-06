Save $10 on Your Next Uber Eats Order With This Rare Promotion
DINNER AT YOUR DOORSTEP
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
We’ve all had those days where you simply don’t feel like cooking or leaving your house to get food. Luckily, that’s what meal delivery services come in handy for—getting food delivered to your doorstep with just the click of a button. Unfortunately, that convenience often comes with a cost, whether delivery and service fees or just elevated pricing. Right now, you can curb those added fees and get restaurant food, groceries, and even wine and spirits delivered to your door when you sign up for Uber Eats using the code affeats10ussep23. For a limited time, save $10 on your first order when you spend at least $20 (it’s easier to hit than you may think). On the app, you can browse through local restaurants, fast food chains, and even grocery stores nearby to help you save time. Whether that’s shrimp lo mein or a double-stacked cheeseburger from Wendy’s, Uber Eats has something for everyone.
Sign Up For Uber Eats Today
Next time you’re in a time crunch or getting “hangry,” open the Uber Eats app and select a place with a lower delivery time so you can get your food in a jiffy. Plus, you can see what the delivery fees are, so you can choose an establishment that has free delivery or one that’s only a few bucks. When it’s time for delivery, choose whether or not you want the food delivered directly to you or left outside. There’s no better time to sign up for Uber Eats—deals like this don’t happen that often.
