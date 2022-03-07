An Uber Eats Driver Was Picking Up a Pizza Order When Thieves Stole Her Car
BRAZEN
Three teenagers have been arrested over a Saturday night car theft that ended in a police chase and the hospitalization of a 64-year-old driver for Uber Eats. Connecticut police said the female driver had briefly left her car to pick up a pizza order and, while she was in the restaurant, saw one of the alleged thieves climbing out of a black Acura and getting into her vehicle. The driver suffered a serious head injury while attempting to stop the theft, according to a local NBC affiliate. The suspects departed—one in the driver’s white Hyundai and the others in the Acura—and were soon spotted by an officer on a nearby highway. The drivers of the vehicles fled from the officer after he activated his lights, spurring a chase. The Hyundai disappeared, but three individuals inside the Acura were detained by police after its driver lost control and hit several parked cars. Its occupants, an 18-year-old named Giovanni Abreu and two minors, were arrested and face a litany of charges, including robbery, larceny, and assault on an elderly person. A police investigation remained active into Sunday, as police searched for the stolen Hyundai and its driver.