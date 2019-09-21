CHEAT SHEET
LEGAL BATTLE
Uber Files Lawsuit Against NYC Over ‘Cruising Cap’ Limit
Uber has filed a lawsuit against New York City challenging new legislation that mandates how much time ride-share drivers without passengers are allowed to spend in crowded parts of Manhattan. Uber has argued that the law set to roll out in 2020 constitutes government overreach. Aiming to reduce congestion, the 2018 legislative ruling required that by August 2020, drivers of major ride-share companies including Uber and Lyft spend no more than 31 percent of their time south of 96th Street without fares. “While reducing congestion in Manhattan is an important goal…. [the rule] is the product of a rushed and unlawful process, including reliance on flawed and arbitrary economic modeling, which was designed to arrive at a predetermined result that is likely not even feasible,” the suit reads, according to the New York Post.