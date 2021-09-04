Uber, Lyft to Cover Legal Fees of Drivers Sued Under Texas Anti-Abortion Law
VIGILANTE PROVISION
The new Texas law outlawing abortions after the first six weeks allows people to sue those who transport women to abortion clinics, such as Uber or Lyft drivers. But the companies are fighting back. Both ride-sharing services announced Friday that they would cover the legal fees of any driver sued under the new law. “TX SB8 threatens to punish drivers for getting people where they need to go—especially women exercising their right to choose,” Lyft CEO Logan Green wrote in a tweet. “This is an attack on women’s access to healthcare.” Uber CEO Dana Khosrowshahi quoted Green’s tweet with his own support. “Drivers shouldn’t be put at risk for getting people where they want to go,” he wrote, pledging to do the same. “Thanks for the push.” Lyft also pledged to donate $1 million to Planned Parenthood.