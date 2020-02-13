Uber Passengers Live-Streamed Their Own Kidnapping, Say Cops
An Uber driver in Virginia has been charged with kidnapping after his passengers live-streamed their ordeal on Facebook, CNN reports. Police say the driver, Olufemi Olomola, didn’t let his passengers out as he attempted to chase down another driver who allegedly hit his car. The passengers, husband and wife John Murray and Tameka Swann, say they became concerned for their lives as their driver allegedly drove through red lights and stop signs in pursuit of the other vehicle. In the video, Swann is heard saying: “I got four kids I can’t be riding like this... you’ve got to let us out.” A second car can be heard colliding with the Uber vehicle during the chase. After the incident, Swann told the CNN affiliate WTVR: “He kept going, he kept going. That was the scariest moment of my life.” In a statement to CNN, Uber said: “This driver’s behavior is deeply concerning and his access to the app has been removed.” Murray and Swann were checked out by an ambulance crew for minor injuries after the incident.