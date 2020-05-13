Uber Will Require All Drivers to Wear Protective Masks
Uber will require all drivers to wear protective face masks starting May 18 to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, the company announced Wednesday. The company’s app for drivers will confirm they are wearing one via a selfie, and the requirement will last through June. The company is also suggesting drivers pick up no more than three passengers in one ride and sanitize their hands after every ride. The app will also prompt riders to sit in the back seat and open windows for ventilation. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told reporters the company would spend $50 million on masks, wipes, and other safety supplies for drivers. The number of people requesting rides has decreased sharply during the pandemic due to widespread stay-at-home orders, according to Uber, hitting the company’s bottom line hard and leading to thousands of employees being laid off.