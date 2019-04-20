A UBS financial adviser was arrested for manslaughter this week during a family vacation on Anguilla, Page Six reports. The Royal Anguilla Police Force released a statement on Wednesday announcing the arrest of 44-year-old Gavin Scott Hapgood, and said they were launching a probe into the murder of a local man. While police said they denied Hapgood bail, a local newspaper wrote that Hapgood was released for $74,000. According to The Anguillian, the victim worked at the same hotel where Hapgood and his family were staying in on the island. The man reportedly died of “prone restraint, positional asphyxia and blunt force trauma to the head, neck and torso.” A UBS representative told Page Six they are aware of the events in Anguilla and are monitoring the situation. “As you will appreciate, it would not be appropriate for us to provide any comment in relation to an active criminal proceeding,” the representative said. Hapgood's attorney reportedly told the court that his client had every intention to return to the island to “clear his name.” Hapgood reportedly could not be reached. He is due back in court on August 22.