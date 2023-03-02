Man Sets Himself on Fire on UC-Berkeley Campus, Reports Say
HARROWING
A man set himself on fire on UC-Berkeley’s campus on Wednesday, according to reports. The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was left with critical injuries while two bystanders who tried to help were also harmed, Berkeley Scanner reports. A woman in the area at the time of the incident was quoted by the outlet as having heard the man shouting at first responders to “leave me alone” as they tried to extinguish the flames. Another person who said she helped put out the flames said: “I could feel the heat coming off of him and I saw his skin and clothes burn off.” In a Community Advisory notice, Berkeley Police said its officers and members of the Berkeley Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the man to a local hospital. “Berkeley Mental Health was on scene and several good Samaritans tried to render aid and put out the fire,” the advisory added. “At least one of these good samaritans sustained unknown injuries and was transported to a local hospital.” It’s not clear if the victim is affiliated with the school.