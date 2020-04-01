Virus Expert: Surfing May Increase Your Risk of Getting the Coronavirus
A scientist at the University of California San Diego is telling surfers to stop shredding to reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Kim Prather, who researches how the ocean sprays bacteria and viruses into the air, told the paper that ocean breezes may carry the drops of saliva and other fluids far: “Surfers are saying that they’re safe if they stay six feet away from other people, but that’s only true if the air isn’t moving...Most of the time, there’s wind or a breeze at the coast. Tiny drops of virus can float in the air and get blown around.” She advised other would-be beachgoers to refrain as well. “If you don’t care about your own life, that’s one thing. But this can be a matter of life or death to other people,” she said.