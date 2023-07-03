UChicago Lecturer Told to ‘Blow Your Head Off’ Over Class Name Backlash
BACKLASH
Conservative University of Chicago sophomore Daniel Schmidt wasn’t happy when he saw that lecturer Rebecca Journey had given her undergraduate seminar the title “The Problem of Whiteness,” so, last November, he tweeted Journey’s photo, email address and her course description with the caption, “Anti-white hatred is now mainstream academic inquiry,” according to the New York Times. Journey preceded to get scores of angry emails from strangers, one of which told her to “blow your head clean off;” frightened, she postponed her class and filed harassment complaints with UChicago against Schmidt, but they were dismissed, the Times reports. “I don’t want disciplinary action against this student just for a sense of justice for me personally,” Journey told the Times. “By condoning cyberabuse, there’s no deterrent effect.”