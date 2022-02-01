UCLA Cancels Classes Over ‘Specific Threats’ of Mass Shooting From Ex-Lecturer
‘DA WAR IS COMIN’
The University of California, Los Angeles has canceled in-person classes Tuesday after a former lecturer allegedly sent “specific threats” to members of the philosophy department, including an 800-page manifesto and a video referencing a “mass shooting.” The Los Angeles Times reports students were notified late Monday by email that classes would be held remotely “out of an abundance of caution.” The move was in response to messages sent by Matthew Harris, a former lecturer and postdoctoral fellow who was put on leave last year following allegations he’d sent pornographic content to a student. Harris allegedly sent “a video entitled ‘UCLA Philosophy Mass Shooting’ and an 800-page manifesto with specific threats towards some members of our department,” one philosophy director said in an email to students. The video reportedly included footage from the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, while Harris’ manifesto is said to have threatened that “da war is comin.” Authorities at the school stressed that it’s not clear whether Harris is currently in California, but said they would be playing it safe until his whereabouts are known.