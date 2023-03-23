UConn Hoops Forced to Move Hotels After Arriving to Vomit-Filled Rooms: Report
DISGUSTING
Men’s basketball players from the University of Connecticut arrived at their Las Vegas hotel to a revolting a surprise on Tuesday: Rooms filled with so much dirt, vomit, and “worse” that they had to switch hotels entirely, CT Insider reported. No resort names were divulged, but the team was reportedly shifted to a “nearby, high-level hotel” that still had rooms available—even as sports bettors take over the city ahead of the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 tilts. UConn is set to take on Arkansas Thursday night. The NCAA handles all hotel bookings for teams playing in its official postseason tourneys—something that's landed student-athletes in some nasty accommodations in the past, like the time Missouri State baseball players were put up in a motel rife with dirty panties, bed bugs and blood-stained sheets. “It's not something we want to make a big deal out of,” UConn athletic director David Benedict told CT Insider. “Everything worked out fine.”