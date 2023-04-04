CHEAT SHEET
UConn Campus Gets Medieval in Wild NCAA Championship Celebrations
The University of Connecticut went wild on Monday night as the Huskies claimed their fifth national title with a 76-59 win over San Diego State. Videos from the school’s campus in Storrs, Connecticut, showed fans pulling down a lamppost and seemingly using it as a makeshift battering ram on glass doors at the front of a school building. Fans also flipped a van and ran a lamppost through it, with others climbing up buildings and trees, according to WTNH. The outlet also reported that a fire was started in the middle of a street and at least half a dozen streetlights were torn up and several signs were stolen. Police were seen taking people into custody at around 12:30 a.m.