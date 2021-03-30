UConn Soccer Player Accused of Sexually Assaulting Women at Knifepoint
A student athlete at the University of Connecticut was arrested Monday by the FBI for a series of alleged violent knifepoint attacks, NBC News reported. Citing information from the Tolland State’s Attorney’s Office, the outlet said Moroccan national Ziyad Fekri, a member of the school’s soccer team, first came to the attention of investigators in February, when an unidentified female UConn student told police that she had been assaulted by the 21-year-old undergrad. He was arrested on charges of second- and third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and first-degree unlawful restraint, and released on $75,000 bond. But authorities continued to investigate, and after discovering that Fekri’s alleged attacks spanned a month-long period, and included punching the victim in the face and two sexual assaults while armed with a knife, a court issued a second arrest warrant charging him with two counts of aggravated sexual assault in the first degree and one count of unlawful restraint.
Fekri has been suspended from all athletic activities and is not currently living on campus or attending classes in person, the school told NBC.