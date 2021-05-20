Learn Job-Ready Skills Outside the Classroom (and in Budget) With 75% Off Udacity
NEW SCHOOL
As the world adapted and transformed over the pandemic, it became clear that getting an education beyond the classroom is not only possible—it might be preferable. If you’re looking to stand out in today’s tough job market, consider joining the 14 million people in over 240 countries who use Udacity, an online learning experience built for the next generation of careers. Featuring curriculums designed with the help of top tech companies and industry leaders, the Udacity platform provides a self-paced environment where business professionals can gain new skills for success. For a limited time, Udacity is offering 75% off its part-time, online tech courses—instead of $399 per month, you can enroll at just $99.25 per month—with code SAVE75 at checkout.
Udacity For Individuals
Use code SAVE75 at checkout for 75% off.
From programming and data science to artificial intelligence and cloud computing, Udacity can help you develop the tools—and job-ready expertise—for the careers of the future. Whether you’re looking for a leg up on material you’re already familiar with or looking for a total career change, Udacity will facilitate an education of hard skills supplemented by real-world projects to help propel you to the next level (and tax bracket) over just a few hours a week. While you have the freedom to learn at your own pace, you will also have the 24/7 support of a knowledgeable team of mentors who can review your work by hand to give personalized feedback.
The world might be opening back up again, but the opportunity to learn from home isn’t going anywhere. Sign up for a Udacity program today, and don’t forget to use code SAVE75 for 75% off through May 25.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.