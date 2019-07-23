If you’re lucky enough to have summer Fridays at work, using that extra time to pick out tomatoes at the farmer’s market or catch up with an old friend are great options, but an even better plan is to invest in the skills and hobbies that will ensure you a more robust future. Udemy is the leading online marketplace for online courses that quickly and easily upgrade your skill-set. With 50,000 expert instructors offering 130,000 courses, you have access to so much more knowledge than any brick-and-mortar school can offer. Courses like “An Entire MBA in 1 Course” and “The Web Developer Bootcamp” (both currently on sale for $10.99 each) can deepen your career skills if you’re angling for a promotion or looking to upgrade your side hustle into a full time pursuit. When you use Udemy to gain an edge in the workplace, you’ll be in good company; 80% of Fortune 100 companies rely on Udemy to upskill their employees. Udemy’s wide variety of courses also cover a range of hobbies from soap making to design to cooking. If you love taking photos for Instagram, start with “Photography Masterclass: A Complete Guide to Photography,” then learn how to edit what you’ve captured with “Ultimate Photoshop Training: From Beginner to Pro.” Now that your grid is on point, get your work the audience it deserves with “Instagram Marketing 2019: A Step-By-Step to 10,000 Followers.” With each of those classes on sale starting from $10.99, in one summer you can take your hobby from something you do haphazardly to a skill you can be proud to put on display. | Find a course on Udemy >