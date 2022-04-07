How to Watch UFC 273 This Saturday

With the weekend nearly upon us, there is yet another major sporting event happening. UFC 273 is set to take place on April 9 with a stacked card ready to go to war, including two world championships being up for contention.

In the bantamweight division, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan face off to unify the UFC Bantamweight Championship and the Interim UFC Bantamweight Championship. The two previously fought in March of 2021 where Sterling initially won the belt following an illegal kick that disqualified Yan from the match. After winning the interim belt while Sterling was injured, the two will square off once again to finally determine who is truly the champ of the division.

In the main event, UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski will be fighting veteran mma fighter, Chan Sung Jung, better known as The Korean Zombie. Volkanovski is undefeated in the UFC with major victories over Max Holloway (x2), Jose Aldo and Brian Ortega. While never a champion himself, The Korean Zombie has carved out an impressive legacy of submissions and knockouts to back it up. This will be his second challenge for the UFC Featherweight Championship.

The undercard and earlier fights will be available on ESPN+. Then, a number of undercard fights will be broadcast nationally on ESPN before eventually transitioning to the pay-per-view main card. ESPN+ subscribers will be able to purchase the fight at a significant discount, though it will not be free for current members.

ESPN+ costs $6.99 per month or $70 for an annual subscription. The service offers a number of fights and exclusive UFC coverage in its content.

