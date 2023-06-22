UFC Boss Dana White Says Musk vs. Zuckerberg Fight Is ‘Serious’
‘SEND ME LOCATION’
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are “dead serious” about fighting each other, UFC president Dana White told TMZ on Thursday. “I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night—both guys are absolutely dead serious about this,” White said. “They both want to do it.” Talks of a scrap ignited Wednesday night when Musk responded to a report that said Zuckerberg is launching a Twitter competitor. “I'm up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk said. Zuckerberg responded, “Send me location,” implying he’s down for a brawl. Should this ridiculous fight actually happen, White believes it will be the biggest match in the history of fighting. “The biggest fight of all time was Floyd [Mayweather] and Conor [McGregor],” White said. “I just think it triples that.” Betting site Bovada has already released odds for it, too. The 51-year-old Musk is a slight -150 favorite. Despite his jiu-jitsu prowess, Zuckerberg, 39, is coming in as a +110 underdog.