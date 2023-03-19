UFC Fighter Comes Out as Bisexual After Video Leak

CHEAT SHEET
UFC fighter Jeff Molina has come out as bisexual after a video of him performing a sex act with a man was leaked and posted online. “Not the way I wanted to do this but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken away from me,” he posted on Twitter. “The thought of my buddies, teammates, and [people] I look up to looking at me different let alone treating me different for something I can’t control was something I couldn’t fathom.” While Molina’s announcement was greeted with public support, UFC fighter Sean Strickland posted profane comments on Twitter noting that Molina is currently not fighting because he is being investigated for gambling.