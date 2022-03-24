UFC Fighter Jorge Masvidal Turns Himself in After Miami Brawl With Rival
SLUGGED
UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal turned himself in to the Miami Beach Police late Wednesday after allegedly slugging fellow fighter and rival, Colby Covington, in the face. The brawl unfolded Monday after Covington dined at Papi Steak Restaurant. In an affidavit, Covington claimed Masvidal approached him on the street and “without notice or warning,” punched him twice in the face, cracking his tooth and damaging his Rolex. According to an arrest affidavit, Masvidal now faces charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief. Covington defeated Masvidal when they last faced off in the ring on March 5, but the affidavit claimed Masvidal accused Covington of “talking about my kids” as the reason for the attack. Malki Kawa, Masvidal’s manager, tweeted on Thursday morning that Masdival “is free now,” presumably after posting his $15,000 bail.