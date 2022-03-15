UFC Fighter Helps Take Down Gunman at Houston Restaurant
REAL LIFE ACTION
UFC fighter Kevin Holland helped take down a shooter at a Houston restaurant Monday night, MMAFighting reporter Ariel Helwani confirmed. Holland was at the restaurant Ra Sushi when a gunman in the bar area fired a shot into the air around 11:30 p.m., KTRK reported. Several customers then swarmed the man, pinned him, and disarmed him—all before police arrived. No one was injured, Patrick Robinson—one of the people who pinned the suspect down—said. “You see it on the news, or you see it on TV or the movies and stuff, but you never see it actually in life, and it is crazy that nobody got hurt,” Robinson told KTRK. HPD Sgt. Ricardo Salas said the group’s quick thinking likely saved lives. Holland seemed to have fun with the events the next day, tweeting out a link to new merchandise with the phrase “I’m OK” on it. “About last night tho…..” he tweeted.