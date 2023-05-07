UFC Fighter Tony Ferguson Arrested on DUI Charge After Flipping Truck in Late-Night Crash
T.K.O.
UFC veteran and former champion Tony Ferguson was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing his truck in Hollywood, according to police. Ferguson, a 2017 interim UFC lightweight champion, is believed to have been driving a pickup around 2 a.m. when he crashed into two parked cars outside a Hollywood nightclub, turning the truck onto its side. There was at least one passenger traveling with him in the vehicle, but no major injuries were reported, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told MMA Junkie. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the 39-year-old refused a field sobriety test and was “very uncooperative” at the scene. Ferguson, who debuted in 2008, has lost his last five fights, and currently holds a 25-8 record.