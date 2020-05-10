CHEAT SHEET
UFC Gags Fighters on Coronavirus Safety
Read it at Bloomberg
UFC has been talking tough about being the first sport to relaunch—but it apparently quakes in the face of criticism. The mixed-martial arts organization had fighters taking part in its fan-free May 9 bouts sign legal waivers in which they were barred from suggesting the precautions taken were not up to snuff, Bloomberg reports.
Anyone caught bad-mouthing the organizers would forfeit their pay, the waivers said. The fighters also agreed to release UFC from other claims of negligence. “We anticipate that agreements of this nature will become standard during these unprecedented times,” the organization said in a statement.