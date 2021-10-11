CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    UFC Icon Chuck ‘The Iceman’ Liddell Arrested on Domestic-Violence Charges

    ICED OUT

    Kana Ruhalter

    Breaking News Intern

    Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

    UFC megastar Chuck Liddel was arrested and taken to a Los Angeles jail on domestic-violence charges Monday morning, TMZ reports. Officials said that when Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies showed up at Liddell’s Hidden Hills home after receiving a report about a fight, they found the ex-fighter had been in a verbal argument that turned physical, allegedly with his wife, who did not require medical help. Liddell’s bail is set at $20,000. Last year, Liddell announced his retirement but has committed to staying in the fighting world.

    Read it at TMZ