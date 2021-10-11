UFC Icon Chuck ‘The Iceman’ Liddell Arrested on Domestic-Violence Charges

Read it at TMZ
UFC megastar Chuck Liddel was arrested and taken to a Los Angeles jail on domestic-violence charges Monday morning, TMZ reports. Officials said that when Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies showed up at Liddell’s Hidden Hills home after receiving a report about a fight, they found the ex-fighter had been in a verbal argument that turned physical, allegedly with his wife, who did not require medical help. Liddell’s bail is set at $20,000. Last year, Liddell announced his retirement but has committed to staying in the fighting world.