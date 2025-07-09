Sports

‘The Expendables’ Star Rushed to Hospital After Car Racing Accident

WELL WISHES

Randy Couture reportedly sustained first- and second-degree burns from the accident.

Yasmeen Hamadeh
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

HOLLYWOOD - AUGUST 03:Actor Randy Couture arrives at the Premiere Of Lionsgate Films' "The Expendables" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre on August 3, 2010 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

UFC legend Randy Couture was reportedly rushed to a hospital Tuesday after sustaining serious burn injuries while driving at a Kansas City racetrack.

Couture, 62, was seemingly practicing for his National Hot Rod Association racing debut later this year when the accident occurred, according to TMZ. The retired athlete had announced his pivot into racing earlier this year.

Randy Couture attends the 16th annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on December 05, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Couture was rushed to the hospital Tuesday. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

TMZ adds that Couture has sustained first- and second-degree burns, trauma injuries, and smoke inhalation. While he’s currently still in the hospital, Couture is expected to make a full recovery. It is unclear what caused the accident, but his car has apparently been totaled.

A representative for Couture did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

UFC fighter Randy Couture (pictured) acknowledges the crowd before the start of his fight against UFC fighter Mark Coleman during their Light Heavyweight fight at UFC 109: Relentless at Mandalay Bay Events Center on February 6, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Couture is a six-time UFC Champion. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Couture is one of the most celebrated fighters in the UFC, holding numerous accolades. He’s a three-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, and an interim UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, making him a six-time UFC Champion.

Alongside wrestling, Couture has also pursued a career in acting and is widely known for playing Toll Road in The Expendables franchise opposite Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and Jet Li.

(L-R) Actors Steve Austin, Sylvester Stallone, Randy Couture and Terry Crews attend a special screening of Lionsgate's "The Expendables" at Camp Pendleton on July 23, 2010 in Oceanside, California.
Couture starred in “The Expendables” alongside Steve Austin, Sylvester Stallone, and Terry Crews (L-R). Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Lionsgate

When reflecting on his decision to pursue racing earlier this year, Couture described the sport as a “new way” to satiate his “competitive spirit.”

“This is a new way to tickle that competitive spirit that I’ve had most of my life; a new place for me to get competitive and make a mark in racing,” the former wrestler said, per the NHRA. “I’ll bring all the things I developed as a wrestler and martial artist into this realm and see what we can do. I have no idea how it’s going to go, but I’m excited about the opportunities.”

Yasmeen Hamadeh

Yasmeen Hamadeh

Night News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now