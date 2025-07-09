UFC legend Randy Couture was reportedly rushed to a hospital Tuesday after sustaining serious burn injuries while driving at a Kansas City racetrack.

Couture, 62, was seemingly practicing for his National Hot Rod Association racing debut later this year when the accident occurred, according to TMZ. The retired athlete had announced his pivot into racing earlier this year.

Couture was rushed to the hospital Tuesday. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

TMZ adds that Couture has sustained first- and second-degree burns, trauma injuries, and smoke inhalation. While he’s currently still in the hospital, Couture is expected to make a full recovery. It is unclear what caused the accident, but his car has apparently been totaled.

A representative for Couture did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Couture is a six-time UFC Champion. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Couture is one of the most celebrated fighters in the UFC, holding numerous accolades. He’s a three-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, and an interim UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, making him a six-time UFC Champion.

Alongside wrestling, Couture has also pursued a career in acting and is widely known for playing Toll Road in The Expendables franchise opposite Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and Jet Li.

Couture starred in “The Expendables” alongside Steve Austin, Sylvester Stallone, and Terry Crews (L-R). Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Lionsgate

When reflecting on his decision to pursue racing earlier this year, Couture described the sport as a “new way” to satiate his “competitive spirit.”