UFC legend Randy Couture was reportedly rushed to a hospital Tuesday after sustaining serious burn injuries while driving at a Kansas City racetrack.
Couture, 62, was seemingly practicing for his National Hot Rod Association racing debut later this year when the accident occurred, according to TMZ. The retired athlete had announced his pivot into racing earlier this year.
TMZ adds that Couture has sustained first- and second-degree burns, trauma injuries, and smoke inhalation. While he’s currently still in the hospital, Couture is expected to make a full recovery. It is unclear what caused the accident, but his car has apparently been totaled.
A representative for Couture did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.
Couture is one of the most celebrated fighters in the UFC, holding numerous accolades. He’s a three-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, and an interim UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, making him a six-time UFC Champion.
Alongside wrestling, Couture has also pursued a career in acting and is widely known for playing Toll Road in The Expendables franchise opposite Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and Jet Li.
When reflecting on his decision to pursue racing earlier this year, Couture described the sport as a “new way” to satiate his “competitive spirit.”
“This is a new way to tickle that competitive spirit that I’ve had most of my life; a new place for me to get competitive and make a mark in racing,” the former wrestler said, per the NHRA. “I’ll bring all the things I developed as a wrestler and martial artist into this realm and see what we can do. I have no idea how it’s going to go, but I’m excited about the opportunities.”