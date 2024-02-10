UFC President Dana White Pushed Trump to Endorse Anheuser-Busch
KICKED INTO SHAPE
The UFC was the force behind Donald Trump’s surprising endorsement of Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company last week, according to CNBC. For the far-right, Bud Light made itself a symbol in the culture war, after the beer forged a brief sponsorship deal in 2023 with influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman. In October, the UFC faced a swell of backlash after it penned a six-year contract with Bud Light, reportedly worth over $100 million. UFC President Dana White reached out directly to Trump asking the former president to spark positive conservation about the owner of the disgraced beverage company, a source familiar with the situation told CNBC. On Feb. 6, Trump made a post on Truth Social asking consumers to give Anheuser-Busch a “second chance.” “The Bud Light ad was a mistake of epic proportions, and for that a very big price was paid, but Anheuser-Busch is not a Woke company,” Trump wrote in his post. In his post, Trump also listed several pieces of information about the company, which he could either have gotten from White, or possibly because he owns as much as $5 million dollars of Anheuser-Busch InBev stock.