UFC Star Dies at 45 After Disappearing in Amazon

1
Rob Reiner Took Son to Party to ‘Keep an Eye’ on Him
FAMILY HELP
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Updated 12.16.25 3:20AM EST 
Published 12.15.25 5:50PM EST 
Nick Reiner
Nick Reiner has been accused of murdering his parents. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Rob Reiner took his son, Nick Reiner, to Conan O’Brien’s Dec. 13 Christmas party to “keep an eye on him”—just a day before the elder Reiner and his wife were killed.

The film director and his wife, Michele, asked if they could bring him to the occasion out of concern for their son, sources told Rolling Stone. At the party, Nick, 32, exhibited “anti-social behavior,” including staring at people, according to the outlet. Reiner and his son got into a “very loud argument," according to TMZ.

Rob Reiner, Michele Singer, Romy Reiner, Nick Reiner, Maria Gilfillan and Jake Reiner
Rob Reiner, Michele Singer, Romy Reiner, Nick Reiner, Maria Gilfillan and Jake Reiner Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The following day, Reiner, 78, and his wife, 68, were found dead in their Los Angeles home in what investigators have called “an apparent homicide.“ Nick Reiner remains in custody without bail.

One of the Reiners’ neighbors told the New York Post that “Nick has had demons for the longest. It is such a nightmare. The whole thing is a tragedy.”

Nick Reiner struggled with drug addiction and mental health issues since he was about 14 years old.

His father had described the ordeal of Nick going to 18 rehabilitation facilities and being homeless in three states.

Nick Reiner (second from left) had struggled with mental health issues since he was a teenager.
Nick Reiner (second from left) had struggled with mental health issues since he was a teenager. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

“When Nick would tell us that it wasn’t working for him, we wouldn’t listen,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “We were desperate, and because the people had diplomas on their wall, we listened to them when we should have been listening to our son.”

Reiner further explained to People Magazine in 2016: “You kind of throw yourself at the mercy of a lot of people who are supposed experts. They’ll all tell you these things, but they don’t take into account your child. And you should know your child better than they do anyway. That is something I learned as we went along.”

2
San Francisco Cable Car Horror Leaves 15 Injured
STREET CARNAGE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.16.25 8:51AM EST 
San Fransisco Fire Department at the scene.
San Fransisco Fire Department/X

Fifteen people have been injured by the abrupt stop of a cable car, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. One of the iconic public transportation cars jolted to a halt, leaving more than a dozen people with injuries, and two were immediately taken to the hospital. The cars were first introduced in the 1870s and are a major tourism draw for the Bay Area city. They lack seatbelts and are often ridden by passengers who hang out the sides. The SFFD said in a statement, “There will be an ongoing investigation… We have minor to moderate injuries at this location.” It added that “15 patents were evaluated here on scene [and] two were transported immediately from their injuries. [Eleven] were transported for what we would consider minor aches and pains, and two [declined] to be transported to the hospital.” The car operator, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, said it was also investigating. “Safety for our passengers on all Muni vehicles continues to be our top priority,” it said in a statement. “We’ll be conducting a full review of incident details to ensure continued safety on the cable cars.”

Read it at Associated Press

FASTING IN A PILL
3

UFC Star Dies at 45 After Disappearing in Amazon

LAST SWIM
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 12.16.25 9:17AM EST 
Geronimo Dos Santos
UFC star Geronimo Dos Santos Facebook

UFC star Geronimo Dos Santos has been found dead after he disappeared during a swim in the Amazon. Brazilian authorities say Dos Santos, 45, vanished Saturday while swimming in the Negro River near São Gabriel da Cachoeira, where he was visiting with his girlfriend. His body was recovered on Monday, found trapped under rocks, The Sun reported. Dos Santos—nicknamed “Mongdragon”—had fought internationally and was signed to UFC in 2012, but he never made his debut, pulling out of UFC 153 due to injury, before being released by the company. He amassed a 45-26-1 pro record. In April, he knocked out former UFC contender Aleksei Oleinik in just 109 seconds at a BKFC event. Dos Santos had been scheduled to face ex-UFC champ Andrei Arlovski this summer but withdrew. Local officials said: “May God grant [his loved ones] strength and comfort to overcome this great loss.”

Read it at The Sun

4
‘Beauty and the Beast’ Is Getting a Live-Action Spinoff
VILLIAN ERA
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.15.25 4:36PM EST 
beauty and the beast
Malaysia's largest cinema chain, Golden Screen Cinemas said March 21 it will begin showing the Disney movie Beauty and the Beast on March 30 without cutting a gay scene as had been ordered by film censors. Originally scheduled to start screening on March 16 but was postponed after Disney refused to edit the film. (Photo by Chris Jung/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Chris Jung/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Disney is sticking with its live-action remake playbook, but this time, the studio is flipping the script. According to Deadline, Disney is developing a live-action film centered on Gaston, the swaggering antagonist from the beloved 1991 animated film Beauty and the Beast. The project will not be tied to Disney’s 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast, nor will Luke Evans return to reprise the role. Instead, the studio appears to be carving out a standalone origin-style story for the character — a move reminiscent of Disney’s earlier villain-focused reimagining with its 2014 live-action Maleficent. According to the outlet, Disney previously discussed expanding the Beauty and the Beast universe with a Gaston-centric series starring Evans, which was brought up after the 2017 film’s box-office success but was ultimately shelved before production. For the new film, Deadline reports that Dave Callaham has been tapped to write the script, with Michelle Rejwan attached as producer. No director has been announced, and casting details remain under wraps.

Read it at Deadline

GOOD VIBES ONLY
5
Trump Trolled Over Jeffrey Epstein Friendship Right on His Doorstep
KNOCK, KNOCK
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 12.16.25 3:49AM EST 
Published 12.15.25 10:55PM EST 
Portrait of American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida on February 22, 1997. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)
Davidoff Studios Photography/Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Two activist groups have unfurled a massive photo of President Donald Trump and late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in Washington, D.C. Everyone Hates Elon and Glasgow Actions Team posted a video of themselves taking “the world’s largest Trump and Epstein photo” to Washington, placing it outside the National Mall in the hope of getting the attention of the president. The U.S. Department of Justice is required by the Epstein Files Transparency Act to release all the files related to Epstein on Dec. 19. “Hey @realdonaldtrump don’t look out the window, the world’s largest photo of you with Jeffrey Epstein just arrived on your doorstep. As much as you redact the files, we know the truth,” Everyone Hates Elon’s caption read. The video was captioned “Redact this, Donald.” Everyone Hates Elon has been trolling Trump all year. They drove a mobile billboard around Aberdeen with a photo of Trump and Epstein when Trump was there playing golf, with the caption “Welcome to Scotland, Donald.” They also unfurled their 400-square-meter Trump and Epstein photo on the lawn of Windsor Castle the day before Trump arrived for his state visit. A spokesperson for the group said at the time their goal was “to make sure Epstein haunts [Trump] everywhere he goes.”

A photo of U.S. President Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is unfurled on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol by the political protest organizations Everyone Hates Elon and Glasgow Actions Team on December 15, 2025 in Washington, DC.
A photo of U.S. President Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is unfurled on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol by the political protest organizations Everyone Hates Elon and Glasgow Actions Team on December 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

6
Oscar-Winning Director Joins Rare Club of Filmmaker Billionaires
TITANIC SUM
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 12.15.25 5:15PM EST 
Published 12.15.25 2:44PM EST 

James Cameron is officially raking in the big bucks, with Forbes reporting that the Avatar filmmaker has joined a very short list of filmmakers who’ve achieved billionaire status. The third of Cameron’s planned five Avatar installments, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set to release in theaters this weekend—and the site reports that the film is likely to gross more than $2 billion and make Cameron at least $200 million more to add to his fortune. Cameron, 71, who has lived in New Zealand permanently since 2020, reached the milestone of $1.1 billion in net worth solely from proceeds from his previous blockbuster films, including The Terminator, Titanic, and the first two Avatar films. Forbes points out that the distinction sets Cameron apart from the short list of other billionaire filmmakers, including George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Peter Jackson, and Tyler Perry, who had mega-deals from studios or revenue from outside of Hollywood. Cameron himself has shied away from discussing his personal fortune—telling Puck’s Matt Belloni last month, “I wish I was a billionaire... The billionaire thing assumes certain deals that didn’t exist, one, and, two, that I’ve never spent a dime in 30 years.”

Read it at Forbes

7
Iconic ‘General Hospital’ Star and 8-Time Emmy Winner Dies at 78
ORIGINAL SUPERCOUPLE
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.15.25 1:52PM EST 
Published 12.15.25 1:21PM EST 
Laura (Genie Francis) and Luke (Anthony Geary) put their turbulent past behind them and married on the grounds of the Port Charles mayor's mansion in 1981.
Laura (Genie Francis) and Luke (Anthony Geary) put their turbulent past behind them and married on the grounds of the Port Charles mayor's mansion in 1981. Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Con

Anthony Geary, who won eight Daytime Emmys for his role as Luke Spencer on General Hospital, died at 78. He died on December 14 following complications from a scheduled operation he had three days prior, TV Insider reported. “It was a shock for me and our families and our friends,” Geary’s husband, Claudio Gama, told the outlet. “For more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband.” Before his death, Geary became a soap opera legend on General Hospital. Although his initial contract was only 13 weeks, he stayed for five years before leaving the show in 1983. He then returned to the show in 1991 full-time, playing both Luke Spencer and his lookalike cousin, Bill Eckert. Geary stayed with the show for 24 more years until its final episode in 2015. His character Luke and wife Laura (played by Genie Francis) were one of daytime’s original supercouples, even though Luke controversially raped Laura when they met. Their 1981 wedding was watched by 30 million viewers, making it the highest-rated hour in soap opera history. Geary told TV Line that General Hospital was “a huge part” of “over half” his life, but he didn’t want to die on set as it “wouldn’t be too poetic.” He added that “There was a point after my back surgery last year where it became clear to me that my time is not infinite.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

8
Jury Reaches Verdict in Brian Walshe Murder Trial
ABOUT TIME
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.15.25 12:34PM EST 
Quincy, MA - January 18: Brian Walshe listens to prosecutor Lynn Beland during his arraignment at Quincy District Court. Nearly two weeks after his wife Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, was reported missing by her co-workers, her husband, Brian Walshe, has been charged with her murder.
Brian Walshe Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A Massachusetts jury has found the husband of missing 39-year-old Ana Walshe guilty of her murder. Brian Walshe was convicted on Monday of first-degree murder after a two-week trial in which his defense team did not call any witnesses. His conviction comes nearly three years after his wife vanished on New Year’s Day, with her body never having been found. Walshe’s sentencing is set for Wednesday, Dec. 17, where he now faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. During the trial, prosecutors argued that he killed Ana and dismembered her body, while the defense claimed he had only dismembered his wife after she had a “sudden unexplained death.” Ana was last seen alive on New Year’s Day in 2023. That same month, Brian was charged with murder, misleading a police investigation, and improper conveyance of a body.

Read it at ABC News

SMARTER NOT HARDER
9
Madonna Spotted With Film Director Ex for First Time in 17 Years
FAMLY PORTRAIT
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 12.15.25 11:20AM EST 
Madonna attends the world premiere of RocknRolla at Odeon West End on September 1, 2008 in London, England.
Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

Madonna reunited publicly with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie for the first time in years. The pop icon and the British film director put their differences aside to show support for their 25-year-old son Rocco’s art exhibition in London on Friday. Photos published by the Daily Mail show Madonna, Ritchie and Rocco in conversation together at the “Talk Is Cheap” show in the English capital. Rocco even documented the moment his parents appeared together for the first time in 17 years on Instagram, writing: “It’s obvious why some people might hold judgment against me, I don’t blame them. However, I am proud to be who I am, but I’m even prouder to have both of my parents together in one room supporting me.” Madonna and Ritchie have reportedly not spoken since their turbulent divorce in 2008, following eight years of marriage. Before the break-up, Rocco moved into Ritchie’s London home as a teenager while Madonna was on her Rebel Heart Tour, resulting in an ugly custody battle that Madonna said left her feeling suicidal at one point. Rocco and Madonna have since rekindled their strained relationship, including appearing on stage together during the singer’s Celebration Tour in Stockholm in 2023.

Guy Ritchie, Rocco, and Madonna pose together.
Guy Ritchie, Rocco, and Madonna pose together for the first time since 2008. Instagram/Rocco Ritchie
Read it at Daily Mail

10
R&B Legend Carl Carlton Dies at 72
HITMAKER
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.15.25 12:52PM EST 
Carl-Carlton
Carl-Carlton Carlton Hudgens II/Facebook

Grammy-nominated R&B artist Carl Carlton, best known for the 1980s funk-infused hit “She’s a Bad Mama Jama,” has died at age 72. His son Carlton Hudges II announced in a heartfelt post on Facebook, writing, “R.I.P. Dad. You can finally rest now. Always love you.” Carlton’s career began back in the 1960s, when he first recorded as Little Carl Carlton before adopting the stage name that would accompany him through his biggest successes. After years on the music scene, he broke through in the 1970s and ’80s with memorable R&B and funk tracks that quickly became staples. Songs like “Everlasting Love” and “She’s a Bad Mama Jama” cemented his reputation as a lively, charismatic performer and even earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. Fans and fellow artists took to social media to share condolences and memories of his music, which helped define an era of R&B and funk.

Read it at Daily Mail

