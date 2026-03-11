UFO Expert’s Mysterious Disappearance Sparks Desperate Appeal

An unidentified driver has been arrested after a van drove through a security barricade at the White House. The incident occurred around 6:37 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the gate at Connecticut Avenue and H Street, Northwest. There have been no reported injuries, and the driver was detained at the scene by the Secret Service. Police have also temporarily shut down several streets near the White House while they conduct an investigation that is still in its early stages. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are urging motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the streets reopen. It is unclear if the incident is being treated as a deliberate attack or an accident. It comes as security has been stepped up at important locations nationwide amid the war in Iran. In October 2025, a person was also taken into custody after driving his car into a security barrier outside the White House. There was no indication that the driver was trying to attack the White House or those on the grounds.
Partisans beware! The direct descendant of an Italian fascist is making a splash on screen as she gets set to star in Italy’s version of Celebrity Big Brother. Alessandra Mussolini, whose grandfather brought terror and destruction to Europe and Africa, is no stranger to the spotlight. In fact, she has been a known quantity in Italian politics since the 1990s, serving several terms in the lower and upper houses of parliament. She was also a member of the European Parliament. Her political orientation? Neo-fascist like grandpa, and a member of the now-defunct Italian Social Movement Party where the country’s current Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, began her ascendance. Alessandra Mussolini has appeared in a dozen movies between 1972 and 1990, according to Variety. Her movies included one film set during Hitler’s 1938 visit to Italy. To round out her homage to the former Axis powers, Mussolini released a pop music album in Japan called “Amore.” Now she is entering her biggest gig yet as part of the reality show “Grande Fratello VIP.” That’s Celebrity Big Brother to you. Mussolini’s debut marks the very first time a prominent Italian politician has participated in a reality show. “Hold on tight,” she told fans of the move.
UFO Expert’s Mysterious Disappearance Sparks Desperate Appeal
The mysterious disappearance of a retired Air Force general with a hand in some of the U.S. military’s most top-secret programs has now dragged hundreds of New Mexico residents into a manhunt. William Neil McCasland, 68, vanished on Feb. 27, on the eve of President Trump’s first attacks on Iran. McCasland, who was heavily involved in military space and technology programs and has been linked to UFO investigations, has been missing since he walked out of his Albuquerque home and left his phone behind nearly two weeks ago. Residents in the area have now been asked to hand over their doorcam footage to help authorities find him, just a few days after the FBI joined the search. Some 600 people have been recruited for the search so far, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement appealing for “security camera footage or information.” No sightings have been reported yet, but authorities said they are continuing to vet tips. “While none have resulted in a confirmed sighting or led directly to Mr. McCasland’s location, investigators are continuing to follow up on every piece of information received,” police said. NewsNation investigative journalist Ross Coulthart said on his Reality Check podcast that McCasland’s disappearance “is a grave national security crisis for the United States of America. This is a man with some of the most sensitive secrets of the United States in his head.”
A Hawaiian volcano has shot a lava fountain 1,000 feet into the air, closing highways and parts of a National Park. Located on the Big Island, Kilauea has been erupting since December 2024, with 43 incidents recorded since then. Tuesday’s episode saw glassy volcanic fragments and ash called tephra shoot high into the sky, as the lava fountained below in dramatic scenes. The ongoing situation at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has seen the dual lava fountains remain within the crater at the summit of the volcano. It has not posed a threat to nearby communities, although parts of the park around the summit were temporarily closed. A shelter was set up in a nearby gymnasium, although the Associated Press reports, citing Hawaii County spokesperson Tom Callis, that no one had used it. Meanwhile, the island’s key artery, Highway 11, has been closed on both sides of the park. Tephra can irritate the eyes and lungs, and previous ashfalls during the ongoing episode have left communities needing extra help clearing the mess.
A Southwest Airlines flight erupted into chaos when a passenger launched a furious cabin brawl, hurling insults and shouting “F--- you guys!” at fellow travelers. The incident happened on Friday on a flight from Miami to Denver when Marcial Martinez, 32, got into a heated argument with his wife and attacked an off-duty federal officer trying to intervene. Video shows Martinez charging at the plain-clothes officer, who works for the U.S. Department of Energy, and briefly knocking him backward. The officer eventually pinned him against the wall. Passengers looked on in shock as Martinez finally broke free and muttered, “f--- you guys,” before heading toward the exit. Authorities said he appeared intoxicated, with bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol, and had been disruptive from the moment he boarded. Martinez later told police the confrontation with his wife escalated after the officer intervened. He was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of battery and disorderly intoxication.
Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of a disgraced California bishop accused of visiting Mexican brothels and stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his church. Bishop Emanuel Shaleta, 69, was arrested last week as he attempted to board a flight to Germany with a bag containing more than $9,000. He was then charged with eight counts of embezzlement, eight counts of money laundering and one count of aggravated white collar crime enhancement. He has pleaded not guilty. His resignation came as he was released from prison on bail. Last month, The Pillar reported that Bishop Shaleta allegedly misused church funds, diverting rental payments for personal use and covering it up with charity money. Investigators say at least $427,000 went missing, with total losses possibly reaching $1 million. The bishop was also reportedly a frequent visitor to the Hong Kong Gentlemen’s Club, a brothel in Tijuana’s red-light district, using a private shuttle reserved for patrons, according to a private investigator. An Iraqi native, Shaleta was ordained by Pope John Paul II in 1984 and served in Detroit and Canada.
Bon Jovi is now getting in on the recent biopic action that has swept Hollywood, with Universal Pictures winning a bidding war to finance a feature film about the iconic ’80s rock band. The film will be written by Cody Brotter, who recently wrote the screenplay for upcoming thriller Killing Satoshi, starring Casey Affleck and Pete Davidson. No director has been named to the project yet, and casting has not yet begun for crucial roles including that of frontman Jon Bon Jovi or former guitarist Richie Sambora, who left the group in 2013. Bon Jovi was formed in New Jersey in 1983,and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. The movie joins a growing number of musician-focused biopics released in recent years, including 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody about Queen, 2019’s Rocketman about the life of Elton John, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, the Timothée Chalamet-led Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, or last year’s Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, which focused on the creation of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 album Nebraska. Other musical biopics currently in development include Sam Mendes’ four interconnected Beatles films starring Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn and Barry Keoghan as the Fab Four.
The woman who allegedly fired shots into Rihanna’s home last Sunday has been charged with attempted murder. Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, was charged on Tuesday with one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited vehicle or dwelling, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced on Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident, according to his office. Rihanna and her rapper partner A$AP Rocky were together in a trailer on the property at the time of the Sunday afternoon shooting, while their three children, Rihanna’s mother and staff were inside the Beverly Hills home. Ortiz’s attorney, Deputy Public Defender Jamarcus Bradford, initially entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf, then withdrew it in favor of postponing arraignment until March 25. Ortiz, from Orlando, Florida, was ordered held on $1.8m bail. She could get life in prison if convicted on all charges. Investigators believe she drove to Los Angeles from Florida, however the timing of her travel is not known. Judge Theresa McGonigle issued a protective order for Ortiz to stay away from Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Hochman would not reveal where any of the bullets landed and said Ortiz’s motivation for the shooting or any connection to Rihanna was still under investigation.
Dead Kennedys cofounder Jello Biafra has been hospitalized after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. The 67-year-old frontman of the famed San Francisco punk band revealed in a statement with his record label that the stroke occurred after he woke up on Saturday. “I hopped out of my bed because I needed to pee, and my left leg just collapsed under me and I fell to the floor,” the singer said in an Instagram post. “I couldn’t even break the fall with my left arm because it wasn’t working either. I tried to hop back up again, and I couldn’t. I realized I had ‘fallen and I can’t get up!’ It was this point I thought, ‘Oh s---, I’m having a stroke!’” Biafra, who ran for San Francisco mayor in 1979 and campaigned for the Green Party’s presidential nomination in 2000, added, “I still have a lot of great stuff in me, but right now I gotta lotta of rehabbing to do.” Biafra is in stable condition. The Instagram post explained that the stroke resulted from high blood pressure.
Big money is speaking louder than ever in American politics. Since the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision enabled corporations and outside groups to spend limitlessly towards candidates and campaigns, money from billionaires rose from near zero to 19% percent of federal campaign contributions in 2024, according to a new analysis by the New York Times. The families of the billionaires gave an average of $10 million each, which equals about what 100,000 average political donors typically give. Mounds of money from the top are also getting more lopsided towards Republicans, who earned five dollars for every one dollar a Democrat candidate or committee received from a billionaire and their family in 2024. And those dollars are often coupled with influence. The Trump administration has given roles to more than a dozen billionaires, according to the Times. And that’s just on the federal level. Billionaire dollars are reaching state and local races, despite polls showing that about three-quarters of Americans prefer limits on individual spending on political campaigns. The New York Times reported that Democratic governor of Illinois J.B. Pritzker spent $152 million of his own money on his own election. The ultra-rich are also shelling out big for state ballot measures, with a former tech executive and his wife spending $2.5 million to support a carbon cap in Washington state, and a hedge fund manager in Florida throwing down $12 million to shoot down a push to legalize marijuana.