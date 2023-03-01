UGA Standout Was Street Racing Before Grisly Crash Killed Team Members: Cops

Jalen Carter, the University of Georgia standout expected to be a top pick in this year’s NFL draft, was allegedly zig-zagging and driving against traffic as he raced an SUV before it hit a curb and flew into an apartment building, killing his teammate and a recruiting staffer.

The terrifying details emerged Wednesday when cops in Athens, Georgia, announced they’d issued an arrest warrant for Carter on charges of reckless driving and racing—both misdemeanors—in connection to the crash that killed recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, 24, and teammate Devin Willock, 20.

Cops said Carter, 21, was driving more than double the speed limit in his 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk as he raced a 2021 Ford Expedition driven by a drunk LeCroy. A release said both vehicles frequently switched lanes and even drove against traffic “in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other.”

LeCroy was allegedly driving 104 mph just before she struck a curb, which flung her SUV airborne into two utility poles, two trees, and into an apartment building, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Willock, who was not wearing his seatbelt, flew out of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. LeCroy had no pulse when first responders arrived and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. after Carter, LeCroy, Willock, and other UGA players were captured by security cameras leaving a strip club in downtown Athens, reportedly to drive to a nearby Waffle House.

“Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the fatal crash,” a release from police said.

The crash thrust the small college town into mourning just hours after it celebrated the football team winning the National Championship with a parade downtown. Since then, Carter has continued to work out with NFL teams as he’s poised to be a top-five pick in next month’s draft.

It also emerged Wednesday that Carter initially left the scene of the crash and lied to cops once he returned an hour-and-a-half later, flip-flopping on what happened, the Journal-Constitution reported, citing documents.

At first, Carter allegedly told cops that he was nearly a mile away when LeCroy and Willock crashed. He later admitted that he was driving parallel at one point with the speeding Expedition, and that he was so close behind when it wrecked he could see its taillights.

Carter’s presence near the crash was not known until Wednesday, as Athens police initially reported the tragedy was a single-car crash caused by LeCroy’s speeding.

It’s unclear how Wednesday’s announcement will impact Carter’s draft stock. While he’s been charged, he hasn’t been arrested because he’s been in Indianapolis, Indiana, this week at the NFL’s annual scouting combine.

The Journal-Constitution reported that Carter skipped a previously scheduled press conference on Wednesday.

Carter was driving the same Jeep last fall when he was busted doing 89 mph in a 45 mph zone. He was forced to pay a whopping $1,013 speeding ticket.