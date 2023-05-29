CHEAT SHEET
    Uganda’s President Signs Extreme Anti-LGBTQ Law

    ‘TRAGIC’

    Ugandan human rights lawyers and activists talk to the media after filing a petition challenging the signing of the new anti-homosexuality law by President Yoweri Museveni, at the constitution court in Kampala, Uganda, May 29, 2023.

    Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters

    A brutal new anti-LGBTQ law signed by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Monday makes some same-sex relations punishable by death and mandates prison terms for those the country claims promote homosexuality. While more than half of African countries criminalize being gay, Uganda’s new law is one of the most draconian so far, with Western countries protesting and local activists lodging appeals. U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called the law a “tragic violation” of human rights and urged its swift repeal.

