Uganda’s President Signs Extreme Anti-LGBTQ Law

A brutal new anti-LGBTQ law signed by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Monday makes some same-sex relations punishable by death and mandates prison terms for those the country claims promote homosexuality. While more than half of African countries criminalize being gay, Uganda’s new law is one of the most draconian so far, with Western countries protesting and local activists lodging appeals. U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called the law a “tragic violation” of human rights and urged its swift repeal.