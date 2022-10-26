These Platforms Converted Me From an UGG Hater to UGG Lover

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Unlike many women my age, I don’t have a long-term, committed relationship with UGG boots. Don’t get me wrong: I certainly grew up in middle school, high school, and college seeing countless women rock these chestnut-colored, super fuzzy boots with every outfit choice imaginable—including running shorts, yoga pants, and mini skirts—but these clunky boots never found their way into my closet.

Sure, these long-adored, sheepskin boots certainly looked warm and cozy, but even with UGG’s ever-evolving styles and color selections, there was never a moment I found myself adding these nomadic, comfort-over-fashion shoes to my cart—that is until the company added a few inches to the boots’ heel.

When I first heard about platform UGGs earlier this fall, I took a heavy, sigh and Googled searched the shoes to see just how ridiculous they looked in action, but when I saw the kicks on one of my favorite style icons I found myself for the first time in my life actually wanting a pair of my own.

I’m now the proud owner of a pair of platform UGGS all thanks to seeing supermodel Gigi Hadid rocking the UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform with a blue tracksuit last month. She somehow made this once all-too-familiar, somewhat bland boot suddenly become a must-have fashion commodity, and she’s not the only celebrity taking notice of the trendy boot either.

UGG Classic Mini Platform Boot Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid has also rocked the of-the-moment platform shoes, as has beloved actress Keke Palmer. For anyone who loves ’90s-era fashion and platforms, you won’t want to miss out on these upgraded, ultra-stylish UGGs. Buy at Amazon $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The 2-inch added heel didn’t look that much different from its original style inspiration—the Classic Mini—but all I can say is with the additional height, this UGG boot has created a beautiful marriage between comfort and fashion. I’m not the only one who has taken notice of these boots either; in fact, the UGG Classic Mini Platform and UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform are so popular that they are already selling out in many sizes and colors. In other words, get your Christmas shopping done right away!

As someone who had never worn UGGs before, I was eager to see what it was like to wear the upgraded, trendy version of their classic suede boots. The brand doesn’t carry half sizes, so I sized up from my typical size 8.5 to a 9 and found that the boots fit perfectly.

The wool blend interior was super comfy, as was walking around at an elevated height all day. While two inches isn't that far off the ground, platforms can be a tricky shoe to walk in, especially if you’re prone to tripping, but with the shoe’s thick sole and supportive fit, you won’t even feel like you’re walking at an elevated height in these boots. They’re truly that comfy and supportive! It may have taken me decades to finally understand and embrace the UGG craze, all I can say is there’s no turning back now that I’ve found a style I finally love.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Get even more reviews and recommendations straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free Scouted email newsletter! Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more.