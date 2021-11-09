Gift Pick: Ugg Tazz Slip-ons Are the Unofficial It Shoe of the Season

If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.

WHAT IT IS

The UGG Tazz Mule Slip-Ons are the unofficial “it” shoe of the season. Not only are the platform slippers lined with the brand’s signature UGGplush, ensuring your toes are kept nothing but toasty warm, they’re also quite literally an elevated style of your average slippers. The shoe features a 1.5-inch platform and can be bought in two colors: chestnut and black (though the chestnut colorway with the red detailing seems to be the more popular pick). Best of all: the slippers are completely acceptable to wear while you’re out and about—just ask Gigi Hadid and Elsa Hosk who are both fans of the shoe.

WHO TO GIFT IT TO

For the person in your life who loves looking fashionable but values comfort above all else. They’ll be able to dress these cozy mules up or down depending on the occasion. From a Trader Joe’s grocery run to strutting around the city, these versatile shoes are the cozy cold-weather style any practical shopper needs.

