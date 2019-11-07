GIFT IDEA
UGG Slippers, Loungewear Coats, and More for the Whole Family Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack
Now is the time to find all the gifts you want to give while they’re on sale before Black Friday madness sets in. That’s the case for this huge UGG sale at Nordstrom Rack. This sale encompasses basically everything, from women’s shoes and coats to men’s clothing and slippers. The UGG Suede Classic Slippers are down to $75 and are perfect for anyone that wants a little more structure to their slipper. The Gavin Bomber Jacket is another great gift idea. Its sleek, slim profile means it can be worn on its own or layered under a larger coat for extra warmth. It’s down to $170 during the flash sale. And if you didn’t know, UGG makes some really great pajama sets. The Nya Shorts 2-Piece Pajama Set is on sale for $43 and comes in five different colorways. Grab a set for anyone on your list that appreciates the comfier things in life.
