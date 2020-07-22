CHEAT SHEET
Trump’s UK Ambassador Under Investigation for Alleged Racist, Sexist Comments
U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Robert Wood Johnson was the subject of a State Department watchdog inquiry after the billionaire Johnson & Johnson heir and New York Jets owner allegedly made racist and sexist comments to employees and used his position to promote President Donald Trump’s personal business assets. Johnson allegedly made generalizations about Black men, questioned the celebration of Black History Month, and resisted calls from employees to hold an International Women’s Day event. One diplomat said Johnson has “said some pretty sexist, racist” things. The ambassador also allegedly pressed for a major British golf championship, The Open, to be held at one of Trump’s courses at the president’s request.