U.K. Ambassador to Mexico Booted After Waving Massive Gun at Staff
NOT FUNNY
The U.K. ambassador to Mexico was reportedly booted from his post after he allegedly pointed a huge assault rifle at one of his employees, an incident caught on video and posted to social media. Jon Benjamin, who had been serving as the U.K.’s representative to Mexico since 2021, could be seen in the video role-playing as a sniper as he aimed the massive gun at a visibly annoyed employee seated behind him. In the text accompanying the post, the anonymous account that shared the video slammed Benjamin’s actions as tone-deaf “in a context of daily killings in Mexico by drug dealers.” Benjamin was sacked shortly after April incident, sources told The Financial Times. He no longer appears on the U.K. Embassy of Mexico’s website and his government biography reflects his tenure ending in 2024. Mexico has been rocked by increasing cartel violence as well as shocking political violence in recent months: a whopping 23 electoral candidates at least have been assassinated this year.