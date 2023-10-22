U.K. Rescuers Search for Man Gone Overboard From Cruise Ship

Read it at Sky News
The HM Coastguard announced it is initiating a major search with helicopters and lifeboats after a crew member on a German AIDAperla cruise ship went overboard Sunday morning. AIDAperla cruises confirmed that a “male cruise member is missing” and that the captain and crew “immediately initiated all necessary rescue measures in close coordination with the local authorities.” The man went overboard somewhere near Ramsgate, Kent as the cruise ship headed from Hamburg, Germany to the Netherlands.