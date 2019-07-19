CHEAT SHEET
BRING BACK THE CROWN
U.K. Conservatives Thinking About Involving Queen in Brexit: Report
Senior figures within the Tory party are seriously considering a scheme to involve Queen Elizabeth II in the Brexit issue out of fear that the new prime minister will “ignore the will of Parliament,” BBC News reports. The Conservatives are mulling over the option of holding a vote in Parliament on a device called a “humble address to the Queen.” If the vote passes, the queen will be allowed to attend the next E.U. summit as the U.K.’s head of state if the new prime minister ignores a vote rejecting a no-deal Brexit. The queen would then request an extension on the Article 50, or withdrawal, process. Though the queen would technically be allowed to attend an E.U. summit without breaking its rules, no European monarch has ever formally represented its country at a summit. Buckingham Palace reportedly declined to comment.