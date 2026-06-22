Company Apologizes for Email After Horrific Zoo Crocodile Attack

An online deals site has been forced to apologize after an email blast cracked wise about a crocodile attacking a small child during a family trip to the zoo. The 3-year-old boy was thrown into a crocodile pen at the facility in Cambridgeshire, U.K., on Thursday and was dragged clear by staff with what have been described as serious wounds. A 30-year-old man was held over a suspected attempted murder but has since been released on bail after being deemed “unfit for interview.” Wowcher, a U.K. online deals site, sent out a marketing blast Saturday urging shoppers to “snap up these deals quicker than a croc can catch a kid” above offers on holidays and days out. Screenshots were quickly shared online, with furious recipients branding the email “disgusting.” Wowcher has since branded its own wording “unacceptable” and insisted that no one had approved the message. It has pledged to overhaul its approval safeguards so that no similar emails are sent in the future and has paused other scheduled promotions pending a thorough review.