U.K. Domain for Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard Brand Hijacked by Kate Fan
TRAFFIC JAM
Meghan Markle won’t be buying the UK domain for her American Riviera Orchard brand—because it’s already been taken by a devoted Kate stan. The homepage of “americanrivieraorchard.uk” simply reads “Forgiveness. Permission. Please donate to the Trussell Trust.” Clicking on that will lead to a Just Giving fundraiser for the food bank and a pointed message from a Kate Middleton fan. “Not Meghan. hope Meghan wouldn’t mind. thoughts with catherine X.” The Duchess of Sussex announced the launch of her American Riviera Orchard venture last month, and she plans on selling lifestyle products, including jam, which she recently sent to 50 of her closest friends to sample. The message of support for the Princess of Wales comes a month after she revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer. A representative from The Trussell Trust confirmed to the Daily Mail that it did not set up the webpage and had been unaware of the donation site.