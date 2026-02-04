UK Edition of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Announces First Cast
Saturday Night Live’s across-the-pond iteration announced its inaugural class. Eleven comedians have been named to join SNL UK, which will operate under the same premise as the US show but be tailored for British sensibilities. The newest cast members include the “freshest voices we have,” according to the lead producer of the new show, James Longman. The cast members, first reported by Deadline, are Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, and Paddy Young. Longman gave the 11 new cast members a glowing review, adding in a statement, “The chemistry between them is something special and we can’t wait to share this funny group of people with the world.” Lorne Michaels, the storied media exec who created SNL in 1975 and has led it ever since, will serve as Executive Producer for its UK edition. The plan to continue the show’s legacy abroad was announced in April 2025 and will air its first episode on March 21 of this year.