Boris Johnson on Course for Blowout Election Win

LONDON—Boris Johnson is expected to be re-elected as Britain’s prime minister in a landslide victory to rival the height of Margaret Thatcher.

An exit poll commissioned by the country’s main broadcasters predicted that the Conservatives would take as many as 368 seats, giving Johnson an 80 seat majority in the House of Commons.

If the exit poll is accurate, Jeremy Corbyn will have presided over the collapse of the Labour Party in their traditional heartlands of the Midlands and Northern England. Many of those areas have been Labour for a century, and Thursday's election result would represent the party's worst showing since 1935.

As the recriminations began in the minutes after the shock exit poll was published, Corbyn's number two, John McDonnell, claimed this had become “a Brexit election” and the country had wanted to move on, accepting Johnson's claim that he would “Get Brexit done.”

That is half the story, but Labour candidates from across the country have admitted that Corbyn's brand of radical left-wing politics had gone down disastrously with working class voters in Labour strongholds.

Johnson's victory will easily give him enough votes to pass his Brexit deal through the House of Commons in time for the next deadline on January 31st. Matters will then become more difficult as he attempts to negotiate a trade deal in the remaining 11 months of the transition period, but Britain will have left the European Union.

The exit poll projected that the Scottish National Party would strengthen its grip north of the border, which is likely to lead to renewed calls for another independence referendum.