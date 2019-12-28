U.K. Government Accidentally Posts Addresses of Over 1,000 Officials, Politicians, and Celebrities
A list of over 1,000 officials, politicians, and celebrities was accidentally published online by the British government. The file with information on New Years Honours recipients, including Elton John and Olivia Newton-John, was uploaded to the official website but has since been removed. “A version of the New Year Honours 2020 list was published in error which contained recipients' addresses. The information was removed as soon as possible. We apologize to all those affected and are looking into how this happened,” a government spokesperson said in a statement to the BBC. The information was available for about an hour, according to the U.K. Cabinet Office. Others that were on the list of 1,097 honors recipients include former director of public prosecutions Alison Saunders, cricketer Ben Stokes, former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith, and TV cook Nadiya Hussain.