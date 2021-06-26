CHEAT SHEET
Boris Johnson's Health Secretary Steps Down Over Alleged Affair With Aide
U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock has resigned after being caught in an alleged affair with an aide that also violated social distancing protocols. British tabloid The Sun caught Hancock locking lips with Gina Coladangelo, a married director in his department, on May 6—two weeks before separate households were allowed to co-mingle in England. He previously apologized for violating the guidelines, but faced mounting pressure to step down, as well as scorn from the families of COVID-19 victims. Announcing his resignation Saturday, the beleaguered secretary said that “the last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis.”