U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid Axes Vaccine Passport Scheme in England
TICKETY-BOO
The U.K. government will scrap a plan to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events. Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “We shouldn’t be doing things for the sake of it, or because others are doing, and we should look at every possible intervention properly.”
Javid had “never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers” to “do what is just an everyday activity.”
The scheme would have been introduced at the end of the month. Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi had said that passports would be essential to avoid another lockdown. England’s nightlife and music venue industries were quick to slam Zahawi, as were Tory and Liberal Democrat MPs, one of whom called the plan “divisive, unworkable and expensive.”
Javid denied that the government was “running scared” from critics, telling the BBC he did not anticipate more lockdowns, but that the measure would be kept “in reserve as a potential option.”