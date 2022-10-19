U.K. Home Secretary Exits Amid Government Chaos
ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST
Britain’s home secretary has resigned in a continued restructuring of the country’s top cabinet. Prime Minister Liz Truss denied that Suella Braverman was fired, but did not clarify further about her exit, reported The Guardian. In a resignation letter Braverman posted to Twitter, the former home secretary wrote: “Earlier today, I sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as part of policy engagement, and with the aim of garnering support government policy on migration,” calling it “a technical infringement of the rules.” “As soon as I realized my mistake, I rapidly reported this on official channels, and informed the Cabinet Secretary,” she added. “As Home Secretary I hold myself to the highest standards and my resignation is the right thing to do.” Truss’ schedule has been overwhelmed recently with a slapdash attempt to drastically restructure top secretary seats as she faces fire for a failed economic strategy that pushed U.K. markets to the brink of meltdown, and threats from her own party to boot her from the country’s highest office after just a month on the job. Braverman’s exit comes after the home secretary’s office passed the Public Order Act, a major piece of legislation criminalizing guerrilla protesting tactics, like handcuffing oneself to an object or building, or delaying public transport like trains or airplanes. It’s believed that the home secretary, whose exit marks the second so far behind Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, will be replaced by former transport secretary Grant Shapps.