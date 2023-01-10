U.K. Minister Denies Editing Old Boss Boris Johnson Out of Spaceport Pic

CHEAT SHEET
A British lawmaker has denied digitally removing Boris Johnson from a photograph of the pair visiting a spaceport. U.K. Business Minister Grant Shapps tweeted a photo of himself on the visit to Spaceport Cornwall—the site of a failed rocket launch late Monday. But some Twitter users noticed that disgraced former Prime Minister Johnson had been erased from the photograph, with the original still being hosted on 10 Downing Street’s Flickr account. “Grant wasn’t aware anyone had edited the picture,” a source close to Shapps told the BBC. “He removed it as soon as it was pointed out. Obviously he wouldn’t endorse anyone rewriting history by removing the former PM from a picture.”